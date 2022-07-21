VALORANT talents Daks, MikaFabs, BlackenBlue sidelined by visa problems

WHEN IT comes to Philippine esports, passport and visa problems occasionally pop up for teams and players set to go abroad, causing some unwanted levels of stress.

Sometimes teams have even asked former senator Bam Aquino (a well-known esports supporter) to help them solve their issues. But a recent tweet from Filipino VALORANT shoutcaster, Dathan "Daks" Rosales revealed that talents are also affected as well.

Daks relates visa problems on Twitter thread

Daks said that he and other notable VALORANT talents, Nico "BlackenBlue" Gayoso, and Mika "MikaFabs" Fabella, will not be attending the VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifiers which will be held at Dublin, Ireland.

"Well then- sad to say @BlackenBluePH, @mikafabs, and I won’t be part of this year’s APAC S LCQ. Truthfully, the inquiry last month was an honor but I already knew we weren’t gonna make it in time- knowing that of all the ENG talents, the only ones who needed travel visas were from the PH," said the former Overwatch coach.

They tried their best to process documentation, but it was too late.

"We acted immediately when we got the info- but with the length of processing for the visa, the embassy informed us it was too late to make it to the flight dates."

Daks knew that the gig would be an unprecedented opportunity to learn from international-level casters, and even tried to push for a studio kind of setup. But, he seemed resigned to the unfortunate turn of events, even calling his qualifier. stints "cursed".

With both the missed opportunity and what he called a "lowball offer" regarding the PH broadcast for the Masters event, Daks wanted to focus on why he enjoys shoutcating, and playing, the first person shooter.

"It’s fun to just watch the games at my own pace and without work being attached to it. Overall, I’m just thankful for all the opportunities from Riot, PPGL (yes, still), and all the other organizers (like ESL from last year) for a solid 2 year run for VCT," he said.

"Still have some work, but to whatever’s next!"

MikaFabs frustrated about visa problems

MikaFabs also vented via Facebook.

Similar to Daks, she revealed that there was not enough time even if the process was expedited.

But overall she was heartbroken.

"This really stung and was sort of a rude awakening post-Icons. Although everyone said I did well and there seemed to be more global opportunities to come, at the end of the day I’m still limited by our weak passport," said the Wild Rift and VALORANT host.

She considers herself lucky that this was her first time to encounter these problems, but "PH esports athletes have been having their dreams shattered for years all because of visa issues. Visa issues that other SEA countries don’t encounter."

As she put it: "It’s an ongoing sad joke in the community that the real battle for PH esports is the visa battle."

