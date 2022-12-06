Visas now approved, Smart Omega CODM ready to take on the World

THE SMART Omega Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) team finally got their visa application approved last Monday, December 5, in time for the CODM World Championships in North Carolina, USA slated December 15-18, 2022.

The team got a massive boost last month after getting the endorsement and support of House of Representatives Majority Leader Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr., Camarines Sur 5th District representative Miguel Luis Villafuerte, and Camarines Sur 1st District representative Tsuyoshi Anthony Horibata.

The Smart Omega CODM team did a courtesy call with the two representatives last November 8 to discuss the team's upcoming stint in the world stage and the further promotion of professional esports in the Philippines.

"It is both humbling and overwhelming when you get support from government officials who understand the potential in the growing esports scene in the Philippines," shared Smart Omega Chief Executive Officer Christopher John Quimpo.

"With the recent success of Smart Omega in various professional esports leagues, we continue to strive and somehow be able to be an example for those striving to venture into the esports scene in the country. We are thankful for the continued trust of Smart and now for the recognition we received from the house through Rep. Villafuerte and Rep. Horibata."

Smart Omega CODM also receives sponsored devices

Rep. Villafuerte and Rep. Horibata also sponsored the team's gaming equipment, an Asus ROG 6 mobile phone, required by the tournament organizers of the CODM World Championship. The Smart Omega CODM team has been using the phone during training in the lead up to the world championship.

"On behalf of the team, I would like to thank Cong. Migz & Cong. Hori, the 'CamSur Young Gunz', for supporting and believing in Esports Young Gunz 'Smart Omega CODM'. It is a great honor to represent your country and compete internationally but the greatest feeling is to know that your own government has two bright young minds who understand our industry, throw support and believe that esports has a bright future in the Philippines," said Smart Omega Chief Operating Officer Phatrick Cruz.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The team was also recognized during a session at the Batasang Pambansa.

"We are excited to represent the Philippines in the worlds and we are grateful to everyone who made this stint possible, especially from government officials who helped our team secure our visas. We will do our best to prove that Filipinos are one of the best CODM players in the world," said skipper Jerrold "Woopiiee" Regay.

Last July 2022, House Bill 01285 or "An Act Declaring the Month of October of every year as 'National Esports Month' and for other purposes" was also filed in the Congress to support the continuously growing esports scene in the country where Smart Omega has already made its mark with competitive professional teams in CODM, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, DOTA 2, and Hyperfront.