PC Sale Alert: Grand Theft Auto V and Witcher III just ~P500 today

LUCKY enough to be quarantined at home while the world is on lockdown?

It might be good to sink your teeth into an open world game. Go anywhere, do anything, and before you know it, the sun is out and enhanced community quarantine is already over. (Warning: your work-at-home productivity might fall off a cliff.)

Steam has a bunch of deals on award-winning open world games. Plus, we listed other deals from the Epic Games Store and GOG.com below.

Grand Theft Auto V

P499.50

Deal ends: April 1, 1:00 a.m.

Take control of three goons in a supersized and fully-realized video game version of California — er, San Andreas. Rob banks, jack cars, blow up police convoys, skydive, golf, buy stocks, work out family issues, and wake up on a beach in just your underwear. To buy the game click here.

Monster Hunter World

P797.94

Deal ends: April 1, 1:00 a.m.

Giant monsters. You with a giant honking sword. (Or maybe a gunlance.) A whole continent to explore. Choose the right gear, deploy the right tactics, and get ready to hunt some big, scaly game. To buy the game click here.

Witcher III: Wild Hunt

P509.70

Deal ends: April 7

You’ve watched the Netflix show. Now, play the game. (And then, much later on, read the books.) Toss a coin — 509.7 coins, in fact — for this superb open-world fantasy action RPG. Just don’t get too caught up in the side quests. To buy the game click here.

Epic Games Store

World War Z

Free

Deal ends: April 2

Isn’t this the perfect game for a global pandemic? Based on the movie (and not the book), this game is a co-op third person shooter inspired by the classic Left 4 Dead. The reviews weren’t great, but hey, it’s free! To get the game click here.

Gone Home

Free

Deal period: April 2 to April 9

This will still come out in the Epic Games Store on April 2, but it’s worth it to bookmark. Gone Home is a quiet indie game that’s perfect for a shut-down world. It’s not for everyone, but if you can get behind its artsy ambitions, it’s rewarding and moving. Get the game here.

GOG.com

Torchlight 2

$9.99 (around P506)

Looking for some old school Diablo II-like action? This 2012 game (now at 50% off) refines the classic formula into a solid action RPG that will have you breaking your mouse, just like the old days. Get the game here.

Limbo

$2.29 (around P116)

For the price of a delivered fast food meal that you very much miss, you can get an excellent platformer game that’s an all-time classic. It’s now at 77% off at GOG.com. Get the game here.