Music from Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, NieR accompanies Olympic opening ceremony

by Walsh Giarusso, Associated Press

TOKYO — The athletes of the Tokyo Olympics were greeted by a few familiar notes Friday night.

An orchestral medley of songs from iconic Japanese video games served as the soundtrack for the parade of countries at the opening ceremony. The arrangement included songs from games developed by SEGA, Capcom, and Square Enix.

Video game composers are famous in Japan, and NieR, one of the series featured in the parade, has seen three of its soundtracks appear on Japanese music charts.

Orchestral video game music highlights Olymic opening ceremony

The first song played Friday was “Roto’s Theme” from the Dragon Quest series. Dragon Quest was enormously influential as the first console role-playing game, launching a genre. The series became so popular in Japan that 300 students were arrested for truancy after they left school to purchase Dragon Quest III.

The music of the Final Fantasy series is among the most familiar to western audiences. The parade included the main Final Fantasy theme and “Victory Fanfare,” the song that plays when a player wins an encounter. Both arrangements have been part of the series from its first to its fifteenth installments.

Continue reading below ↓

Another well-known song that was featured was “Star Light Zone,” from the original Sonic the Hedgehog. In addition to appearing in the original game, a remixed version appeared in the DS version of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Other video game series that appeared during the ceremonies were Kingdom Hearts, Chrono Trigger, Monster Hunter, and Soul Calibur. Check this ResetEra forum thread for a list of the complete video game soundtrack featured in the parade of nations.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.