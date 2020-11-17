After just 2 days of Dota 2, June Mar Fajardo raises nearly P25K for Ulysses victims

ABAI gives back.

Days after Typhoon Ulysses rampaged through the Luzon heartland, June Mar Fajardo took to his game streaming channel to play some Dota 2 for a cause.

In an announcement post on November 14, he said that he would stream the arena battler for a week, and place a GCash account on the comment sections so that whoever is watching could send donations.

“Kung kaya nating tumulong, please donate. Any amount will do po, no amount is too small to help,” the SMB veteran wrote on a post last Saturday, November 14.

He promised full transparency on the amount raised and the organizations it would go to. All streams were broadcast in his Facebook channel called AHOSGaming.

“Nagpipili pa ako ng legit organizations para makasiguro na makakarating talaga yung donations natin sa mga nangangailangan,” the 3-time PBA MVP said.

By November 16, he said that he had already raised P24,745, posting a screenshot of the GCash account where the donations were being funneled.

It is unclear if that amount also includes the initial P20,040 that he and his brothers personally pitched in.

His four streams in two days pulled in an average of 22,200 views on Facebook.

“Makakarating po yong donations natin sa mga nangangailan,” Fajardo said in gratitude. But his “Dota for a Cause” initiative isn’t done yet. “Hanggang end of the week tayo magstream para sa donation drive natin guys. God bless sa ating lahat.”

Just last Sunday, Fajardo's team was ushered out of the bubble as they fell in their second quarterfinal game against the Meralco Bolts. Due to his injury, the Kraken was unable to join the Beermen in their bubble campaign.

