It's a PH vs PH finals as vengeful Blacklist eliminates BTK

BLACKLIST International avenged their previous loss as they decimated BTK, 4-0, the team that sent them to the lower bracket.

While the previous matchup saw Blacklist suffering from positional errors, which their resilient North American counterparts capitalized on, their rematch could have been the same story once again. But Blacklist was quick to find the answer to BTK's gameplan.

Blacklist adapts to BTK’s aggression

BTK’s signature aggression took centerstage in Game 1, led by their Selena and Chou combination. With ZIA’s arrows landing its target, the follow-up came switfly from Victor’s Chou, allowing them to secure key pickoffs.

And to make matters worse, BTK was able to destroy the sidelane towers, stalling the ‘UBE’ timers.

But Blacklist was able to find the response with their counterattacking setups led by Salic “Hadji” Imam and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna as well as the kite damage from Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, and Kiel “OHEB” Soriano.

With Hadji’s ult, BTK was forced to slow down especially when considering the Mathilda and Paquito factor that could potentially overwhelm them.

Then both OHEB and Wise were able to scale their heroes, giving the Codebreakers an important Game 1 win.

Slowing down MobaZane

Due to the ceiling of Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun’s hero pool, Blacklist International took advantage of the lack of mobility from his marksman pool.

In Game 2, Hadji’s signature Chou combined with V33nus’ Mathilda to constantly harass the jungler from the US side.

For Cosgun to recover, he needed the assistance from FwydChickn and Victor, which could’ve led to BTK’s comeback victory, as they've often been a surprise factor in teamfights.

However, Blacklist countered with the sudden burst from Edward’s Lapu Lapu, creating space for OHEB and Wise to finish of the North American squad.

Dealing with the Lolita pick

BTK’s wins have always been centered on providing the necessary space on their superstar, MobaZane.

This worked in Game 3 as BTK was able to stomp Blacklist’s momentum with their Beatrix and Lolita picks, as the former provided to long range damage and the latter providing the added protection on BTK’s long distance harassment.

It nearly worked in Game 4, as the Lolita became a pest on Blacklist’s ranks. However some crucial clutch plays from Edward and OhMyV33nus at the latter stages of the match sealed the deal, leading to a seat at the grand finals against Onic PH.

