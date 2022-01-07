VCT revamps 2022 format, introduces South Asia and Oceania in APAC

AFTER a very successful first year of competitive action in the VALORANT Champions Tour, the upcoming 2022 season is already changing things up in the APAC region. New teams from new regions will definitely shake things up as the title of kings of the APAC region will once again be contested.

South Asia and Oceania will join Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore/Malaysia, and Hong Kong/Taiwan to make up the locales competing for APAC supremacy this year.

Much like last year, the competitive VCT season will be structured around three global events: Masters 1, Masters 2, and then the culminating Champions 2022 which will crown new world champions. Teams from the APAC level will have to fight through a three-stage competitive format for the chance to compete at these global events.

Local Challengers: Teams will participate in local-level tournaments for a chance to secure a seed at the Regional Playoffs.

Regional Playoffs: Teams that qualify for Playoffs will compete for Circuit Points. Those with high enough points will be invited to Global Events.

Global Events: These international events come with prestige, high prize pools and massive Circuit Point pools. Winning teams can receive invites to the year-end Champions finals.

Philippines will get three slots in new VCT format

Philippines gets three slots, alongside Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore/Malaysia. Meanwhile, Hong Kong/Taiwan and South Asia will get two slots each. Lastly, the teams from Oceania will have to vie for one slot. The number of slots are determined by the volume of competitive playerbase.

Registration for Philippine teams will be done here. Once registered, players will receive information about the upcoming Open Qualifiers from their local organizer.

Last year, Acend took the first VCT championship. The lone Filipino representative Team Secret, which had slugged it out as Bren Esports into the regionals, finished at the quarterfinals.

