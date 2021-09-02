Valve adds official tribute to Dunoo in new Dota 2 update

AMONG the changes being rolled out for Dota 2 players who are subscribed to the Dota Plus program is a touching tribute to the man who became an integral part of the game’s scene in the Philippines.

“We were saddened to hear recently of the passing of Aldrin Paulo ‘Dunoo’ Pangan, an icon of the Filipino casting community,” wrote Valve in their notes for the subscription service’s Fall Update. “As a tribute, for the next season, the selected chat wheels feature some of his most iconic lines.”

Three of Dunoo’s most famous voice lines have been added as a chatwheel platinum-tier reward: "Easiest money of my life!", “The next level play!”, and of course, “Lakad Matataaaag! Normalin Normalin."

That last line became particularly iconic, when both he and partner Marlon “Lon” Marcelo made it a signature part of The International 2018.

Dunoo died of COVID-19 on Friday, August 27.

Other updates outlined by the developer include features, once included in the Nemestice Battle Pass, that will be folded into the Dota Plus core.

