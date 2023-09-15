Valve officially closes the Dota Pro Circuit season

IT SEEMS VALVE will be making a massive change in their esports format as the organization announced a surprising twist.

In their official blog post, the org said: "With that in mind, we're ending the Dota Pro Circuit 2023 will be the final DPC season."

As to why Valve decided to change the Dota 2 esports ecosystem? According to the post, "The world of competitive Dota has grown less exciting, less varied, and ultimately much less fan."

Then they further explained the other issues involved with the DPC format. The rigidity of the scene has affected its overall creativity.

"By existing as the only official league, the DPC has a stranglehold on the event calendar for the year and what it's filled with. Event organizers are innovating less, because that's effectively what we've been asking them to do: Instead of competing for viewers and players by producing compelling and inventive tournaments, organizers now compete for compliance with Valve’s long list of rigid requirements (team count, broadcast languages, event format, and more)."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: Dota 2, Valve



A lackluster Dota 2 scene

And when comparing the competitive Dota scene before and now, Valve realized that the comparisons were night and day.

"Before we introduced these constraints, the world of competitive Dota was healthier, more robust and more varied than the one we have now. Events used to be less rote and more creative, and there was more room in the calendar for them. Everything was open for exploration: event length and themed venues and team participation and even the basic assumptions of tournament design," as stated in the blog post.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Given their announcement, what will be next for competitive Dota? Well according to Valve, they'll be spending more time in the upcoming The International 2023. Changes in the format will surely take place for the succeeding seasons.

"Competitive Dota predates the DPC by many years and will continue long after. The International will continue as well — we're already working on The International 2024, and next year we'll be talking more about how invitations to that event will work. But for now, we're going to return our focus to this year's event — which, unbelievably, is only four short weeks away."

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph