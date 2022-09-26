Valorant hilariously uses basketball to show off Sova’s Shock Dart

VALORANT IS leaning in on some localized marketing to push its popular first person competitive shooter.

In a just-released video called "Let Me Explain - Line-ups", a “Sova main” coach goes all drill sergeant on a bunch of basketball little leaguers to show off the power of Sova’s bouncy arrow ability, Shock Dart.

“Parang sa basketball,” said the coach, pointing at a diagram of game map Fracture to a group of visibly confused kids, “you need to learn how to be creative in VALORANT.”

“Kahit hindi niyo makita ang direct line sa post, basta dapat creative ka sa angles.”

Cue trick shots, both in basketball and in Valo.

WATCH: VALORANT PH vid shows off Shock Dart

Say it again with us: “SYAKDART!”

The video closes with that old saying that applies in hoops, FPSes, and life in general: “Tandaan, you miss one hundred percent of the shots you don’t take.”

Shock Dart, also known as Shock Bolt, went through a nerf in a patch late April, with its damage cut by around 16 percent to balance non-ultimate skills.

