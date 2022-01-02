Valorant ready to reveal newest Agent, a Pinoy character named Neon

FIRST teased in the Valorant Champions Tour world series in Berlin, Valorant developer Riot Games seems ready to pull off the wraps off its newest Agent, the 18th playable character for the popular multiplayer first-person shooter.

Right before Christmas, Valorant producer John Goscicki seemingly confirmed that this new character would be Filipino, as he dropped a few hints about their upcoming new Agent with these words: “Mga kaibigan ko…”

In his December State of the Agents blog, Goscicki described the upcoming new agent as a character “who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight.”

He ended by saying, “Maraming salamat.”

Valorant on Twitter confirms leaked art of Neon

On New Year’s Eve, the Amazon Prime Gaming website briefly displayed an image of this new Agent, whose name is apparently Neon. The site took down the image soon after, but not before leakers were able to grab the promo art.

The official Valorant Twitter account confirmed on New Year's day that this art was indeed official.

“Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share. See ya next week!” the account said.

With her codename of “Sprinter” and the description uploaded by Goscicki, players are expecting speed- or lightning-based abilities. We’ll know for sure when more news is revealed by Riot next week.

