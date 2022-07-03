VALORANT aims to combat toxicity through voice evaluation update

IT SEEMS Riot Games has decided to further enhance their measures to combat toxicity in video games.

In their recent announcement, they are planning to test their voice evaluation system, one of their methods to combat disruptive behavior in popular first person online shooter VALORANT.

“Earlier this year, we also mentioned that as a part of our current game systems that combat disruptive behavior, voice evaluation would provide a way to collect clear evidence that could verify any violations of behavioral policies before we can take any action. This would also help us share back to players why a particular action resulted in a penalty,” as said in their statement.

In order to see how their system would fare, Riot aims to launch the tests on July 13, though this is limited to the North American region only.

“On July 13 we will begin a background launch of the voice evaluation system in North America/English-only to help train our language models and get the tech in a good enough place for a beta launch later this year.”

The developers clarified what would be monitored during this test period.

“Voice evaluation during this period will not be used for disruptive behavior reports. That will only begin with the future beta."

To address concerns about how this monitoring will be used, the studio added, "And we know that before we can even think of expanding this tool, we’ll have to be confident it’s effective, and if mistakes happen, we have systems in place to make sure we can correct any false positives (or negatives for that matter).”

Riot has been amping up the battle against toxicity

While this feature is one of Riot’s ways of dealing with toxicity, they have introduced a notable feature in the recent 4.11 patch update.

With the arrival of “Clutch Mute,” players can now mass mute their teammates and/or party members to allow players to focus on their game, especially during the clutch moments. Though this may be good news for casual fans, it could be detrimental as players wouldn’t be able to receive any tactical commands from their teammates.

Though this issue can be addressed through the game’s toggling option.

Then there are rumors that VALORANT started implementing the ban hammer on players who are caught teabagging on their opponents in unrated, competitive, spike rush, and deathmatch. The bans could last for a week or a year, depending on the number of attempts.

Recent social media debate began on whether or not the action is considered sexual assault.

