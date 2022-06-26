Vagabonds Esports leads all-Pinoy podium finish in regional battle royale series

PINOY BATTLE royale teams have established their place as the best CODM BR region in Southeast Asia after a masterful performance in the Garena Invitational Battle Royale (GIBR) 2022.

Led by champions Vagabonds Esports, the Filipinos secured all podium finishes, with Vagabonds’ sister team Vagabonds Nomads and AMT Prime finishing second and third, respectively.

The Pinoys extended its dominance up until the 8th spot in the rankings as VVV Esports VIDI, VICI, 4 Kings, Riley Esports, and EZ Reborn Esports Magna finished 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th respectively.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Vagabonds Esports: Kings of Garena CODM and Southeast Asian Battle Royale

Garena Survivors titlists Vagabonds Esports showed they aren’t just kings in PH but in whole of Southeast Asia, as well, by dominating the 24-team lobby consisting of the best battle royale teams from Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan/Hong Kong/Macau, and Malaysia.

They finished with a total of 328 points, courtesy of 179 kill points, and 149 place points. It was 55 points more than second placers Vagabonds Nomads.

Continue reading below ↓

Vagabonds Esports also won an astounding 8 round wins out of 16 possible rounds — a staggering 50 percent win rate. It was reminiscent of their performance in Garena Survivors wherein they also hit the same percentage, winning 9 out of 18 rounds.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With their efforts, Vagabonds Esports will receive the highest proportion of $5,000, or approximately P270,000, from the $20,000 prize pool. Vagabonds Nomads will receive $2,500 or approximately P135,000 for finishing second place, while AMT Prime gets $1,250 or approximately P67,500 for their third-place finish.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.