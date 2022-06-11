PH team Vagabonds Esports is first-ever CODM Garena Survivors champion

THE PHILIPPINES' Vagabonds Esports have been hailed as the first-ever CODM Garena Survivors champion after a scintillating three-day, 18-round performance in the grand finals.

The champion team, composed of Josef Brey "Blue" Evidente, John Christopher "Nash" Simbulan Jr., Luke Emmanuel "Lukie" Jorolan, Jacq "Yato" Maranga, and Kevin Miles "Kevsup" Taller will bag the lion’s share of $10,000 (approximately P500,000) of the $25,000 prize pool.

Vagabonds Esports dominates the colossal 16-team champion lobby





The kings of PH Battle Royale are now also the kings of Battle Royale in Garena after dominating all the other teams in the process. Vagabonds won 9 rounds out of 18 possible rounds, an outstanding 50 percent win rate.

The feat is even more impressive when one takes into account the reputation of all the teams in participation... all champions and had multiple titles in their own right. But mighty Vagabonds Esports ran roughshod over all of them.

Vagabonds Esports finished with a grand finals-best 122 placement points and 156 kill points to secure the first spot with 278 points, winning comfortably against other PH contenders like AMT Prime, XIII Academy and VVV Esports VICI.

The three latter teams finished in the second, third, and fourth spots to secure the other podium slots after scoring 198, 177 and 170 total points respectively.

Vagabonds Esports, along with podium finishers AMT Prime, XIII Academy and VVV Esports VICI as well as 5th-9th spots VVV Esports VICI, 4 Kings, VVV Esports VIDI, Vagabonds Nomads, VVV Esports VENI, and NRX 4:20 will also now be seeded directly into the playoffs of Garena Invitational - Battle Royale (GIBR).

