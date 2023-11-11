V33Wise makes surprise return to League in Riot Games Showmatch

THE ROYAL DUO is back, but not in the land of dawn.

In a surprise announcement, V33Wise, comprised of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, participated in a League of Legends show match titled “Rambulan Rito."

The duo joined team OG, also composed of OG League of Legends content creators like BBKim, GLOCO, Suzzysaur, and Rebengga. They’ll be going against team New Breeds, composed SadParu, ChiChi, Kapitan Pugo, SuperMJ, JillPuff, and Yvenne.

In the end, it was the young bloods of Team New Breed who got the win, 2-1 in a tightly contested decider.

How Riot got V33wise back into summoner’s rift

In an interview with SPIN.ph Riot Games Philippines Country Manager Joel Guzman shared how they got the dynamic duo back into Summoner’s rift.

“We are committed to keeping a close ear to the ground and listening to our players and the larger gaming community, and with the recent excitement around League, we pursued the opportunity to engage some of the game’s biggest personalities, including V33Wise, who were similarly excited for the future of League in the Philippines,” Guzman told SPIN through a message.

Both OhMyV33nus and Wise were former League players who both reached Challenger rank (albeit in different seasons) but shifted to Mobile Legends during the mobile game’s early days. Rambulan Rito marks the duo’s first official Riot-sanctioned match since both turned pro in ML.

After ESGS 2023 hosted the Empyrean Cup, SPIN also asked why Riot opted to hold Rambulan Rito online rather than offline during ESGS.

“For ESGS, we wanted the focus to be on the players competing in the Empyrean Cup. Our players have long been asking for local tournaments and our response is the first Riot-hosted tournament in the country since the migration. The Empyrean Cup is a reinforcing of our commitment to the League of Legends community.” Guzman replied.

“Additionally, while offline activities continue to be one of our primary methods of delighting Filipino players, we also want to make sure we are able to reach our players who may not have access to events like ESGS.”

The Rambulan Rito show match is part of Riot Games Philippines' campaign in the lead-up to the Worlds 2023 Grand Finals. Riot Games Philippines is also hosting a free watch party for the Grand Finals on November 19 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao.

Riot has also confirmed that all participating content creators during Rambulan Rito will be present during the Worlds 2023 Grand Finals watch party.

