Exodus of young guns continues as Hesa leaves Nexplay EVOS

NEXPLAY EVOS will continue their team restructuring in preparation for Season 10 as they announced today that they are letting go of another up-and-coming prospect.

Out goes Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara, said the team in a Facebook post.

In their farewell message, the organization said, "You made a significant impact when you debuted in the league because of your admirable skills and clutch gameplays. Everyone was amazed by your consistency and prowess as a gold laner since day one.

Continue reading below ↓

"You are definitely a game-changer in the team and Nexplay Evos made a statement in every battle that you were in. It's a pleasure to witness your greatness while wearing our flag and we will be forever grateful to you for bringing NXPE to the next level."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Hesa career retrospective

Hesa began his career back in Season 8. where he was heralded as an important acquisition with his gold lane prowess putting him in the running for a potential rookie of the season award.

It was also during that period that saw Nexplay EVOS reach their pinnacle as they reached the fourth place in the final standings.

The offseason, however, proved to be a turning point, with rumors that Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio was frustrated with the young player.

In Season 9, he would be used alongside Mariusz "Donut" Villamero Tan in the same position. While this added to the depth and unpredictability of the team, the result was a lackluster performance for the Roaring Tigers, with a 5th-6th place finish.

Continue reading below ↓

Given the departures of their young up-and-coming roster, it would be interesting to see how Nexplay's Season 10 lineup will look like.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.