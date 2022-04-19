Uniqlo commemorates Final Fantasy's 35th anniversary with upcoming collection

FANS of moogles (Kupo!), chocobos, Tidus and Yuna's awkward laughing scene, and the mystical world of Final Fantasy can now relieve the nostalgia of their favorite series as Uniqlo has officially unveiled their latest collection, commemorating the series’ 35th anniversary.

You can see their collection on the official website.

Uniqlo paid homage to the most iconic moments from Square Enix's beloved RPG franchise, from the original Final Fantasy’s introduction sequence, to Cecil Harvey’s transition from Dark Knight to Paladin, Terra Branford’s arrival at Narshe, as well as scenes from Final Fantasy VII, the forbidding judges of Final Fantasy XII, and many more.

They even included a design featuring Final Fantasy XVI, which is still in development.

Each apparel is priced at ¥1,500, or around P615.

Uniqlo also unveils FF-inspired playing cards

However, their collection isn’t only limited to their apparel. Uniqlo also unveiled playing card designs to amp up the collectibility of the series. At the back of these cards featured Yoshitaka Amano’s signature art of summons like Odin, creatures like the Bomb, and memorable characters like Gilgamesh, Yuna, and Golbez.

The playing cards are limited and fans need to purchase two or more 35th anniversary UTs to acquire them. There are also gold versions of the playing cards, which are available for buyers of the complete set. Diehard fans can purchase the complete set amounting to ¥24,900 (or around P10,200).

For fans who can’t wait for the collection’s release on site, they can purchase the products online, in which they’ll be rewarded with an original box. Similar to the playing cards, these items are limited.

The collection will drop on April 29, 2022. We will update this post once we have news of Philippine availability.

