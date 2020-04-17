'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' now completely free on PS4

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

IF you’re getting restless while on lockdown, it might be time to pick up a new game and give you more reasons to stay at home — instead of, say, driving around in SLEX.

Sony’s got your back, and is offering two free games for all PS4 owners. No PlayStation Plus or PSNow required. If you have a PS4, a registered PlayStation account, and a stable internet collection, you’re good to go.

“To support Play At Home, PlayStation will try to make those occasionally dull moments more exciting by offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey available for free,” wrote Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation blog.

To get the two games, all you need to do is to go in the PlayStation Store and search for the two games. Select them to start downloading. The games are available until May 5, 8 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (that’s May 6, 11 a.m. in Manila time) and are free to keep forever.

Actually, it’s four games they’re offering for free. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is actually three critically acclaimed games in one, and lets you play through the first three games in Nathan Drake’s globe-trotting, cliff-hanging, quip-slinging, cover-shooting adventure.

They may have been released first on the PS3 (the first Uncharted game is 13 years old), but they still hold up incredibly well today. Plus, the graphics have been remastered for the PS4.

The other free game in the list is Journey, another critic’s darling. This 2012 game is a soothing indie game with a Grammy Award-nominated soundtrack.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home,” wrote Ryan.

He said the Play At Home initiative will help establish a fund that would support independent game developer studios whose business has been cut by the pandemic.