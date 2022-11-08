Arellano shocks defending champs Lyceum in CCE S2 opening weekend

A REVITALIZED Arellano University zoomed to the top of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 2 rankings. Their stellar weekend run included a huge win over defending champion Lyceum.



The Chiefs trounced San Beda and Jose Rizal University before stunning the Pirates in a back-and-forth duel to join fellow unbeaten Mapua in a share of early leadership in the tournament presented by Galaxy Racer, Legion by Lenovo, Mountain Dew, and Hawk Bags, with MPL-Philippines serving as an official partner.





There was no denying the undeterred Chiefs, led by Andrei "Yui" Sideño, who unleashed a heady Lylia play for the MVP honors in the CCE's biggest upset for the opening week.



Sideño put up five kills, five deaths and 13 assists, including an absurd 111,206 damage to set up Arellano's sneaky win amidst a Lord clash in the late game.



As the four-man Chiefs led by Sideño, with coverage from Zhyruzz Karl "Ryuuji" Asistin (Fredrinn), Nathaniel "chukslam" Halagpas (Faramis), and Carl Danrev "Lrac"Lucero (Camilla), lured all the Pirates into a trap in the jungle, Zhyrence Karl "Rence" Asistin with his lethal Beatrix silently blended with the minion wave in the mid lane to finish off Lyceum's unguarded base.



The resilient Chiefs achieved the feat in a dreaded 25-minute match despite trailing 13-18 in kill count, and an almost 10,000 gold handicap and a near base havoc at one point.

Asistin’s Beatrix (5/0/2) also led the way in AU's win over San Beda with Sideño's Faramis (10/1/8) stamping his class anew against JRU.



At 2-1, Lyceum settled for a share of third with College of St. Benilde and Letran followed by Season 1 runner-up San Sebastian College-Recoletos, JRU and Emilio Aguinaldo College with similar 1-2 cards.



San Beda (0-3) and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (0-3) went winless in the opening salvo of CCE led by president Stanley Lao and commissioner Waiyip Chong.