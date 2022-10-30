Tundra wins TI11 after sweep of Team Secret

TUNDRA ESPORTS has cracked the Secret code as they completely stomped Team Secret en route to a sweep of The International 2022 Grand Finals.

With the win they take the home the lion's share of the $18,860,079 prize pool, winning $8,487,009 (more than P492 million).

Tundra Esports are the TI11 champs

The finals was a rematch of last night's Upper Bracket finals that saw Tundra winning over Secret in a three-game thriller.

Earlier in the day, Secret eliminated Team Liquid in another closely fought three game series. It was also the final game for Liquid's carry Matumbaman who announced his retirement earlier in the year.

