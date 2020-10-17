Brandon Vera, other Pinoy MMA fighters take act to world of Esports

FROM the One Championship Circle, top Filipino mixed martial arts superstars are now taking their act to the world of Esports.

One heavyweight champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera, strawweight champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, and fellow Team Lakay stars Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon are now active gaming streamers with Truth x Lakay Gaming.

The team partnered with Facebook Gaming, where they will exclusively stream their matches. They will be focused on the popular MOBA game Mobile Legends Bang Bang, one of the biggest mobile titles in the country.

Aside from showing off their skills in the virtual world, it is also a good way to connect to their Filipino fans, most of whom still confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is something I have been dreaming about since my Lola first yelled at me about turning off the ‘Mountain Dew’ (She meant Nintendo),” Vera said.

“Now (we’re) getting to play professionally and make a difference in the world through Facebook gaming - from opportunities for players, charity events, and sending out good vibes,” he added.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Without you hindi natin kaya to at all.”

The team has started streaming, as the World Champions usually spend their time after training with their fans through the game.

Folayang, who started late in gaming, can be seen practicing before their official launch with his daughter watching on.

