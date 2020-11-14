WATCH: Upcoming mobile game will let you play across Pacquiao's entire career

PACQUIAO in video games is nothing new. As early as EA Sports’ 2004 boxing video game Fight Night Round 2, you could strap on the Pambansang Kamao’s gloves and go to town on the canvas.

But a mobile game based on Pacquiao’s life, with scenes set outside the ring? It could be worth checking out.

Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga is an upcoming game for Apple and Android devices that let you step into the shoes of the legendary boxer. You’ll take him from punching banana trees in his hometown of General Santos to the top of the boxing world.

Watch the trailer here:

It's short, and doesn't seem to show off any actual gameplay. But you do get the sense of the art style and the direction they're going for in the game.

Fighting Pride will have three modes: Story, Historical, and (naturally) online multiplayer. Story mode sounds the most interesting, as you’ll control Pacquiao during his youth, and according to Pocket Gamer, it will have adventure elements outside the fighting sections.

It will also tackle “different social issues like poverty, bullying, crab mentality, as well as personal challenges such as self-doubt and fear of failure that Manny Pacquiao encountered throughout his life,” said developer Ranida Games in a statement.

Historical mode, meanwhile, will let you relive his greatest fights.

Online PvP, however, takes on a different meaning in this game. Yes, it's player vs. player, but it could also mean Pacquiao vs. Pacquiao, as you'll customize and level up your own version of the ring legend to fight Pacquiaos created by other players.

Upon release, the game promises “ over 100 stages in four chapters,” continued Ranida.

Ranida Games is also the developer behind PBA Basketball Slam. For Fighting Pride, the studio teamed up with OMG Inc., the company with the worldwide rights for Pacquiao’s likeness for mobile game experiences.

“I’ve been watching Manny Pacquiao’s boxing fights since I was young, and it’s been one of my dreams to create a Pacquiao game since I started making games," said Ben Banta, CEO of developer Ranida Games.

Release of the game is pegged for the first quarter of 2021.

