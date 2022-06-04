LOOK: Trae Young is the odd man out in new Call of Duty teaser

TRAE YOUNG is along for the ride with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare crew.... and among these special forces soldiers, he's sticking out like a sore thumb.

This year, Call of Duty is releasing Modern Warfare 2, which is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare (a remake of 2007's Call of Duty IV: Modern Warfare)... and is not the same game as 2009's Modern Warfare II. Anyway, confusing titles aside, it's the nineteenth game in the annual FPS franchise.

The game is all set for a full trailer on June 8. Before that, though, we get this short, 30-second teaser featuring Trae Young.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Watch: Call of Duty trailer with Trae Young

On Instagram, Young posted the teaser, captioning it: "Ghost doesn't flinch," referring to the skull-masked silent operator who's becoming a mainstay in the Modern Warfare franchise.

Other similar teasers also feature comedian Pete Davidson and YouTuber TimTheTatman.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.