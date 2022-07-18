Drool over these prebuilt, GeForce RTX-ready gaming and esports PCs

TOP SYSTEM builders in the Philippines today introduced several new GeForce RTX PCs and GeForce Esports PCs — three purpose-built PCs powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs to deliver the ultimate experience for gamers and creators.

PC Express and PC Worx worked with NVIDIA to offer three system builder PCs with different configurations to meet gamers’ specific needs:

Overachievers, GeForce Esports PCs with GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs,

Competitive Player, GeForce RTX PCs with GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs

Total Domination, GeForce RTX PCs with GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs.

These systems offer flexibility for consumers to choose the PC components, matching their budget and performance expectations.

What is GeForce?

GeForce RTX PCs feature NVIDIA’s second-generation RTX platform, which delivers AI and ray-tracing technologies that are revolutionizing the way users play and create. NVIDIA RTX is the fastest and most advanced platform for bleeding-edge applications and games.

NVIDIA DLSS is a critically acclaimed, AI-powered tech that boosts performance without compromising image quality. NVIDIA DLSS is the only AI-powered super-resolution technology and is used in 200 games and applications where that AI advantage translates to up to twice the game performance boosts. Meanwhile, ray tracing simulates how light behaves in the real world to produce the most realistic and immersive graphics. NVIDIA RTX GPUs are equipped with specialized RT cores that perform ray-tracing operations with extraordinary efficiency

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

GeForce Esports PCs offer gamers the highest frame rates and the lowest system latency in games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six Siege. Gamers get the competitive edge with the ultra-low latency of NVIDIA Reflex, enabling faster target acquisitions and responses, and increasing aim precision through a suite of technologies built to reduce and measure system latency in top competitive games.

How PC Worx and PC Express are making it easy for gamers to find new PCs

System builder PC partners collaborate with NVIDIA as part of a strategic approach to empowering local brands in delivering world-class computing solutions with ultimate performance to serve the needs of the PC ecosystem.

Jesse Tan, VP for sales and marketing at PC Express, said, “The GeForce RTX PCs we have assembled in collaboration with NVIDIA are suitable for the demands in the Philippines with accelerated digital transformation in many industries driven by the global health crisis. GeForce RTX PCs deliver the best-in-class computing and graphics for creators and gamers.”

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, PC Worx's managing director Angelika Cruz added, “Through this collaboration with NVIDIA, gamers and digital content creators only have to give a simple explanation of the specification they want when looking to buy or assemble their own PCs, after which they will be provided with a custom-built PC tailored to their needs.”

Cruz added, “We will help our users to get the best experience and flexibility with their PCs when it comes to creating videos, 3D graphics, and animation to expand and upgrade capacities in response to future demands.”

“Gamers and content creators are hungry for systems that are capable of delivering uncompromised experience for AAA games and creative applications, all of which demand significant GPU performance,” said Simon Tan, Consumer Business Lead, APAC South, NVIDIA. “GeForce RTX PCs and GeForce Esports PCs can enable consumers in the Philippines to experience the most realistic ray-traced graphics, cutting-edge new features, and the power of AI."

Continue reading below ↓

Interested? Check out NVidia GeForce on Lazada and Shopee, as well as all retail branches of PC Express and PCWorx.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.