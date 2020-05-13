Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster arriving September, original skaters, soundtrack intact

TONY Hawk himself tweeted out the good news: the first two games in the classic Tony Hawk Pro Skater series will be getting a modern remaster for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The remaster, a two-in-one game entitled Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, will be faithful to the originals, featuring the levels, skaters, and soundtrack you remember from way back when.

That means picking a roster of skaters like Steve Caballero, Bucky Lasek, Bob Burnquist, and the Birdman himself, and listening, once again, to Goldfinger, Papa Roach, Powerman 5000, and Rage Against the Machine. (It was a very late ‘90s, early 2000s kind of soundtrack.)

But everything will be rendered in stunning HD, and if your TV and device can handle it, 4K.

The trailer shows ‘before’ and ‘after’ shots from the original games and the new 2020 update.

In charge of the two games is Vicarious Visions, the studio that was also behind the very well-received remasters of the Crash Bandicoot trilogy.

"The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series is a big factor in the evolution of modern skateboarding tricks and inspiring many of the pro skaters you know and love today,” said Tony Hawk in a statement. (He also coincidentally celebrated his birthday the news was announced.)

He added: “I’m excited to help inspire a new generation of skateboarders and gamers — and existing fans — to grow the sport even further.”

