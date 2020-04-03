Today, April 1, is the day the ultimate gaming keyboard arrives

BEST gaming peripheral ever?

This TNC Cyber Cafe x Phoenix Apparel collab certainly makes the case with the Ultimate Pancit Canton Gaming Keyboard.

It doesn’t just have adjustable RGB lights, an innovative hinged design that has no arrow keys or numpad, and (presumably) mechanical switches. It also has a bowl in the middle.

For, you know, pancit canton.

Continue reading below ↓

“Mahilig ka bang kumain ng Pancit Canton habang naglalaro? Hinding-hindi ka na magugutom habang nag-eenjoy sa paborito mong games!” goes the post by TNC Cyber Cafe.

If you order it now (stocks are limited), you’ll also get a “gaming spoon and fork”. Which is like a normal spoon and fork, but, you know, for gaming.

Of course, the entire post is an April Fool’s joke. With the COVID-19 pandemic raging outside our doorstep, not a lot of companies are doing it now. Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto even warned people against joking about the pandemic yesterday:

Continue reading below ↓

But we need a little levity in our lives. Good job, TNC Cyber Cafe and Phoenix Apparel. We missed getting Rickrolled.