M3 banter causes controversy, forcing MPL Malaysia to delete their post

THE BANTER between MPL SEA Facebook pages caused a heated exchange within the MLBB community, and it reached a boiling point as Todak was forced to issue an official statement on their Facebook page.

They stated that the poster released by MPL Malaysia (targeting Bren Esports) was "accidentally perceived as an official statement from Todak," forcing fans to harass the organization.

The post, about Todak's consecutive MLBB World Championships appearance while also mocking Bren Esports, led to Bren coach's Francis "Duckey" Glindro's savage response.

The Malaysian team had to clarify that Todak had nothing to do with the poster and they have always respected opposing teams.

Due to the nature of the post, Todak representatives asked MPL Malaysia's page admin to delete the post. The MPL page apologized and did so.

Todak didn't just issue an English statement as they also made one using Malay.

MPL Malaysia declares ceasefire

Due to the controversial nature of their post, MPL Malaysia opted to go for a more conservative approach.

In their recent post, they showed a meme where the MPL Philippines and MPL Malaysia were hugging each other.

They first expressed their adoration to the Filipino MLBB community, while expressing their desire to win the M3 World Championships.

"We love the incredible enthusiasm from your fans. *cough* No matter what, we will still win M3. *cough* See you at M3 on December 7."

