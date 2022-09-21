MPL shoutcaster Santie buys classic Civic for grandparents

FROM HIS humble beginnings of shoutcasting inside a pisonet to reaching the biggest stage in the local MLBB scene, Santie Magcalas has come a long way.

It hasn't been an easy road. And even right now, arguably at the top of his game, he recently hinted at struggles at balancing his life as a student and as a shoutcaster.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With his recent Facebook post, Santie also revealed another side of his personal life. Concerned about the welfare of his grandparents, he took the plunge of buying a car for them.

Watch Now

"Nabilhan ko din sa wakas ng sasakyan grandparents ko para hindi sila mahirapan sa pag biyahe tuwing magpapa check-up. Tuloy-tuloy lang tayo mga boss, sa susunod na yung modelo ito palang kaya."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In his post, it was revealed that Santie bought a 1993 Honda Civic. He told Spin.ph that he bought it via FB marketplace.

It may not seem like the car that would make our jaws drop in terms of price tag or features, but it was the perfect vehicle to help his grandparents.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Santie recalls the struggles his grandparents endured

He recalled those times when his grandfather would drive all the way to the hospital with his grandmother on a motorcycle.

"Nagmo-motor po sila papunta sa doctor palagi. 83 years old na po grandpa ko, samantalang 80 years old naman po grandma ko," he explained to Spin.ph.

In addition, his grandmother suffered from dementia.

"Kailangan niya palagi mag-pa check up," said the MPL shoutcaster. "Madami na siya meds, so si grandpa lagi po siya sinasamahan."

He eventually revealed the reasons for buying a car. "Naisip ko minsan kasi, maulan, nahihirapan po sila, kaya mas okay po kapag naka-sasakyan sila. At least hindi po maulanan sa biyahe."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And how many times did her grandmother need to visit the doctor? According to Santie, "Twice a month po, first and third week. Sobrang dami niya na rin po kasing gamot, kaya minsan naman pag inatake dinadala po ulit siya sa doctor niya."

But those weren't the only complications she suffered. She was recently operated for an eye problem.

"Kaka-opera niya lang din po sa cataract niya two months ago. Tumulong din po ako sa kanila that time sa gastos kasi mahal po talaga inabot."

If before, it was his grandfather who would drive all the way to the hospital, a cousin will now take charge of the responsibility.

Santie thanks the community for their support

None of this would've happened without the support of his peers as well as the MPL.

"Salamat MPL Philippines at sa mga tumulong sa akin sa journey ko, alam niyo na yan," he said in his post.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Gusto ko lang po talaga magpasalamat sa mga tao sa esports na wi-nelcome ako nung nag-uumpisa pa lang po ako. Ginagawa ko po ito lahat hindi lang para sa sarili kundi para din sa mga batang katulad ko na nangangarap. "Sana maging inspirasyon yung mga ginagawa ko para mas pagbutihan pa nila. Madaming pagkakataon na rin na muntik na akong sumuko, buti na lang hindi. Kaya para sa lahat diyan na may mga pinagdadaanan, padayon lang."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.