TNT esports team mirrors Tropang Giga success, beats Ginebra in finale

THE grand finals of the first PBA Esports Bakbakan saw a rematch of the recently concluded PBA Governors' Cup Finals as Barangay Ginebra and TNT Tropang Giga went head-to-head.

And just like their basketball counterpart, it was the Tropang Texters who prevailed, sweeping Ginebra 3-0.

The finals saw TNT deliver a tactical masterclass in front of the Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio-led Ginebra.

In Game 1, TNT and Ginebra fought gallantly but it was the former who had the edge with their setups. A simple Khufra bait from Regi sealed the deal for the Tropang Texters.

Game 2 saw a slow paced beginning, only for things to reach a spicy climax with Sindel having the game of his life with his Beatrix.

Given that he was the main damage output, TNT protected him at all cost. The Gin Kings tried to burst him down but to no avail as TNT secured a commanding 2-0 advantage.

TNT tried to find the winning key in Game 3, but Ginebra showed a heavy resistance led by Akosi Dogie.

But TNT had their countermeasures prepared. With Sindel snowballing well, the Tropang Texters found the winning formula.

A single setup from Regi with his Kaja was key for TNT to mount a comeback leading to the 3-0 sweep.