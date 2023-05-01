Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, May 3
    Esports

    TNT esports team mirrors Tropang Giga success, beats Ginebra in finale

    by Juan Carlos Z. Pineda
    A day ago
    tnt esports team is pba champion
    PHOTO: Carlos Pineda

    THE grand finals of the first PBA Esports Bakbakan saw a rematch of the recently concluded PBA Governors' Cup Finals as Barangay Ginebra and TNT Tropang Giga went head-to-head.

    And just like their basketball counterpart, it was the Tropang Texters who prevailed, sweeping Ginebra 3-0.

    The finals saw TNT deliver a tactical masterclass in front of the Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio-led Ginebra.

    undefined

    In Game 1, TNT and Ginebra fought gallantly but it was the former who had the edge with their setups. A simple Khufra bait from Regi sealed the deal for the Tropang Texters.

    Game 2 saw a slow paced beginning, only for things to reach a spicy climax with Sindel having the game of his life with his Beatrix.

    WATCH:

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Given that he was the main damage output, TNT protected him at all cost. The Gin Kings tried to burst him down but to no avail as TNT secured a commanding 2-0 advantage.

    TNT tried to find the winning key in Game 3, but Ginebra showed a heavy resistance led by Akosi Dogie.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      But TNT had their countermeasures prepared. With Sindel snowballing well, the Tropang Texters found the winning formula.

      A single setup from Regi with his Kaja was key for TNT to mount a comeback leading to the 3-0 sweep.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Carlos Pineda

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again