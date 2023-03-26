TNC's Coach Lift: 'May nananalo, may natututo!'

FINALLY AFTER WEEKS of losing, the Phoenix has risen as TNC Pro Team defeated the heavily favored Bren Esports.

Who would've thought that a team, who is currently last in the MPL Philippines regular season would end up stunning a team that was running the high waves of their nine game win streak.

Prior to their victory, TNC was on a massive losing slump and those painful losses has been an important learning curve for the Phoenix.

And as Coach John Laurence "Lift" Ruiz perfectly said on the post-match press interview: “Sabi nga po nila, ‘May nananalo, may natututo!’ And sa sobra dami naming talo, e sobrang dami naming natutunan and yun po yung in-apply namin sa laban na ito (vs. Bren).”



Rising from the ashes

Looking back at those heavy defeats, TNC realized that their lack of experience has been a major issue in Season 11, as the team reinforced their lineup with a plethora of fresh faces.

Given the team's new dynamic, midlaner Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos explained how this affected the team.

“...Yung una kinakabahan pa tapos ngayon bawat talo namin, parang doon sinabi ng iba na kulang sa experience siguro ayun po talaga yung naging kulang. Pero habang tumatagal, parang paggaling nang paggaling dahil sa mga experience na nakukuha," said the TNC midlaner.

But as the season slowly progressed, the new blood slowly stepped up. TNC did suffer from painful defeats against the likes of RSG Slate PH and Blacklist International, however they did show some glimpses of potential.

And with their victory over the powerhouse Bren Esports, Escalera reflected that the team's growing experience is key to their improvement.

"...Siguro yan yung nagiging dahilan kung bakit kami palakas nang palakas. I mean gumaganda nang gumaganda yung laro namin dahil sa mga experience na nakuha ng mga rookie," he said.





Preparing for the next few seasons

Their victory over Bren Esports could be a sign that the team is gearing towards a revamped playstyle similar to how an Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy-led Geek Slate squad experienced from their Season 10 disaster to their Season 11 playoff berth.

Season 11 may not be the rebirth of the Phoenix as they could be setting their sights for the following campaigns.

“Sobrang halaga yung game na ito, hindi lang para makapunta kami ng playoffs. In preparation din sa mga susunod na season," started Ben Seloe "Benthings" Maglaque.

He added: "Kumbaga, hindi kami nawalan ng pag-asa na makapasok ng playoffs, kaya ginagawa namin yung best namin hindi lang para sa playoffs kundi para sa mga susunod na seasons, Season 12, 13, 14, etc.”

Perhaps experience was definitely key for TNC, especially if they wish to make a breakthrough in the succeeding seasons.

And combined that with some additional motivation, the flames could once again ignite.

Looking back at their match against Bren, the Phoenix displayed a huge degree of grit and determination.

It wasn't just about sneaking their way en route to a miraculous last minute playoff run, it was also about making a statement.

“Masaya po kase hindi namin ine-expect, tsaka kanina kase nag-uusap kami, base doon sa sheets namin, isa lang yung pula (loss vs. ECHO) ng Bren so sabi namin bakit hindi natin dagdagan? So thankful kami na nadagdagan namin yung pula ng Bren," revealed Coach Lift.

And perhaps it was also about impressing the management team, who were there at the venue.

“May pangako din po sila (TNC's management) na kapag nanalo, may tig-iisa kaming isang libo e! (laughs)” Benthings joked.