TNC releases Bao after alleged scamming issues

MLBB team TNC PRO released an official announcement regarding one of its players, Mark Laurence "Bao" Cabigting.

In a statement, the team said Bao is no longer a part of the organization while likewise expressing its commitment to uphold integrity in the scene.

"While we appreciate the moments we shared, TNC remains committed to our fans and the whole MLBB community. TNC will forever uphold trust and integrity as part of our core values."

Did Bao scam the MLBB community?

As TNC issued a statement on Bao's dismissal, there have been rumors swirling around that Bao has been allegedly scamming MLBB fans.

SPIN.ph approached TNC to confirm the rumors and the organization confirmed the rumors were true. In addition, the org likewise added some details.

"Hindi 300K yung ini-scam niya. May 100K na siya before siya maging pro," the org said. "Pero he scammed fans into thinking that he doesn't have any money at all."

Bao allegedly mentioned various reasons for asking money, one of them payment of college tuition fees, the org said.

TNC revealed Bao asked a diehard TNC fan for tuition money, while he was under a scholarship program. He even lied to his fans when it comes to food purchases, by sharing them photos from Pinterest, the org added.

"Up to the point na nagsisinungaling siya na bibili siya ng food, pero galing lang sa Pinterest yung sine-send niya na food," said the org.

Prior to this alleged incident, Bao has been an important piece for the org as he has been a stable EXP lane presence during his debut back in Season 12.

His performances showed glimpses of his potential as an up-and-coming prospect.

