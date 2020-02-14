TNC Predator stumbles out of StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor

Predominantly Filipino Dota 2 squad TNC Predator failed to qualify for the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor after losing to Reality Rift, 2-1, in the regional qualifiers.

For the first time this Dota Pro Circuit 2019-20, the team of Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte, Armel “Armel” Tabios, Timothy “Tims” Randrup, Damien “Kpii” Chok, and Park “March” Tae-won didn't make a Valve event after great placements in the first and second Major Championships of the season.

TNC looked poised to win their opening match against Reality Rift, but botched high-ground attempts turned the tide against the Pinoys, who lost control of the game before calling GG in 43 minutes.

They would come back strong in the next outing, though, with Armel’s Templar Assassin decimating the Singaporean squad from start to finish. He would end the game with a flawless 13-0-8 kill-death-assist record in the 25-minute stomp.

Reality Rift would strike back in the decider with a 39-minute victory, thanks to their unstoppable Troll Warlord carry that sealed the deal with a 8-0-15 scoreline. Singapore completely demolished TNC's Morphling and Earthshaker combo, on top of a 26k gold lead.

Win their triumph, Reality Rift will face Indonesian squad Boom.ID for the lone slot in the Minor.