Days after signing him up, TNC Predator apologizes about new carry Asta

A WEEK after formally welcoming him to the team, Dota 2 squad TNC had to issue an apology for the behavior of its newest player.

“In light of the recent issue with our carry, Joshua ‘Asta’ Torres, we at TNC Predator don’t condone behaviors and actions that aren’t aligned with the values we practice every day,” said the organization in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

TNC had signed up Asta last August 16, a day after it had let go of Yuri Dave “Yowe” Pacaña. Since the announcement, however, fans have raised concerns that Asta was allegedly involved in account scams in the Dota buy-and-sell community.

Watch Now

On August 21, Asta published an open apology to a certain “Mark”, saying, “I’m so sorry sa pagbawi ko sa account an hindi nagpapaalam sa iyo. Salamat din at open ka na makabawi ako sa pagkakamali ko.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Asta makes public apology, pays undisclosed amount

This public apology is apparently the one referenced in TNC’s official statement, which said that after discussing with Asta and “the involved party to get his side,” revealed that the two had reached an agreement to “resolve the issue.”

“As of the moment, things have been settled with Asta paying an agreed amount and he has issued a public apology through his social media account,” said TNC.

Continue reading below ↓

The organization thanked fans for raising awareness about the issue, and said that it will “continue to guide our players to become a better version of themselves inside and outside the game.”

It's been a rough DPC for TNC Predator, who finished seventh in Division II in the final tour, effectively relegating the squad to open qualifiers in the upcoming DPC season. It had, however, found some success outside the DPC, recently winning Moon Studio Asian Tigers 3.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.