The Phoenix Rises: TNC officially unveils MPL-PH S9 roster

TNC Pro Team had to endure one of the most disastrous collapses in MPL history. After a disappointing Season 8 performance, where fans expect them to make a breakthrough after their impressive debut as Work Auster Force back in Season 7, the team was forced to let go of majority of their roster.

The only two veterans that remain were Ben Seloe Dizon “Benthings” Maglaque and Shemaiah Daniel “SDZYZ” Chu (formerly Chuuu).

And who will join them in Season 9? Most of them are unproven newblood who are determined to make their mark in the upcoming season of the MPL Philippines.

The newest members of the teams consists of Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos, Mark Genzon “Kramm” Rusiana, Robee “Yasuwo” Bryan, and KingSalman. They tried to grind their way in the qualifiers in previous MPL seasons, only for them to get themselves trounced.

Now is their chance to finally prove their worth especially with Coach Vrendon Lim, leading the charge.

Continue reading below ↓

The recent acquisitions came from the ArkAngel squad who have been making waves in the amateur scene. The organization was once a powerhouse in the MLBB scene, specifically back in Season 3 when they won the MPL-PH trophy under Coach Brian “Panda” Lim.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A potential renaissance?

The history of rookie upstarts in the MPL has two sides of the coin. Back in Season 4, the newcomers from Onic PH shocked the entire scene by going all the way to the finals against the other noteworthy MPL veterans. Then in Season 7, Work Auster Force became a rising force as they were able to punch a ticket to the playoffs.

But there were others who struggled to make their mark as seen in Season 5 from both BSB and ULVL.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With TNC’s revamped roster, where the spotlight is on the rookies, two outcomes could potentially happen. It’s either their youthful grit and determination would prevail or their inexperience would be their biggest downfall.

Continue reading below ↓

Now the question is, will the Phoenix rise from the ashes?

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.