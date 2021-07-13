TNC’s Mobile Legends squad now official: Work, MPL vets, plus mystery SG player

THE Work Auster Force rebrand into TNC Mobile Legends is almost complete, as the team’s About pages on social media are being updated to “TNC Pro Team ML”. Even the official Facebook URL is now listed as TNCProTeamML.

Still, it’s Work Auster Force at its core, as the rookie team moves into its sophomore year. Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico, Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, Patrick “Rtzy” Ibarra, who now goes under the IGN “P-God”, and Dylan “Unravel” Catipon, now with the new IGN “Light”, will all stay on in the team roster.

They are, however, joined by veterans Douglas “ImbaDeejay” Astibe, who was last seen under the Cignal Ultra banner in Seasons 6 and 7, as well as former Omega Esports mainstay Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo.

Coach Laurence “Lift” Ruiz will stay on as team mentor and tactician.

TNC Mobile Legends also announced the entry of two rookies into the squad: Der and Benthings.

In addition, the team teased a mystery 10th man. “Clue: He came all the way from Singapore,” said TNC ML in a Facebook post.

