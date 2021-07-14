Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jul 14
    Esports

    TNC compares new Mobile Legends squad to upstart TI 2016 lineup

    by Lio Mangubat
    Just now

    WORK Auster Force turned a lot of heads in its debut MPL season, where the rookie team reached the second round of the lower bracket playoffs.

    Despite being thwarted by Bren Esports, the young squad had an impressive campaign in the regular season, with a respectable 8-5 record that slotted in among the top six teams of the league.

    Their performance caught the eye of Southeast Asian esports powerhouse TNC.

    In fact, Work Auster Force reminded the organization of another storied TNC lineup — the underdogs who swept TI6 favorites and (back then) four-time Major winners OG out of The International back in 2016.

    It’s that kind of scrappy spirit that TNC is looking forward to in its partnership with Work Auster Force, as it unveiled WAF’s reinforced lineup that will play under the phoenix banner.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    “We believe that with proper guidance and resources, the organization will have better results in the seasons to come,” said TNC General Manager Eric Redulfin.

    Continue reading below ↓

    However, new management promised the team that it would “not put taxing expectations on the former WAF roster,” the organization said in a statement.

    Instead, the team will “focus on the things they can control such as effort, training, dedication, and commitment,” continued Redulfin.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again