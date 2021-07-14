TNC compares new Mobile Legends squad to upstart TI 2016 lineup

WORK Auster Force turned a lot of heads in its debut MPL season, where the rookie team reached the second round of the lower bracket playoffs.

Despite being thwarted by Bren Esports, the young squad had an impressive campaign in the regular season, with a respectable 8-5 record that slotted in among the top six teams of the league.

Their performance caught the eye of Southeast Asian esports powerhouse TNC.

In fact, Work Auster Force reminded the organization of another storied TNC lineup — the underdogs who swept TI6 favorites and (back then) four-time Major winners OG out of The International back in 2016.

It’s that kind of scrappy spirit that TNC is looking forward to in its partnership with Work Auster Force, as it unveiled WAF’s reinforced lineup that will play under the phoenix banner.

“We believe that with proper guidance and resources, the organization will have better results in the seasons to come,” said TNC General Manager Eric Redulfin.

However, new management promised the team that it would “not put taxing expectations on the former WAF roster,” the organization said in a statement.

Instead, the team will “focus on the things they can control such as effort, training, dedication, and commitment,” continued Redulfin.

