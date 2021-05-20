TNC beats Fnatic in Dota 2 El Clasico, secures AniMajor spot

TNC Predator beat back Fnatic, 2-1, in a SEA Dota 2 El Clasico to secure their slot for the upcoming WePlay AniMajor in June.

With the win, the squad of Kim ‘Gabbi’ Villafuerte, Armel ‘Armel’ Tabios, Jun ‘Bok’ Kanehara, Timothy ‘Tims’ Randrup, and Marvin ‘Boomy’ Rushton is now assured of a top 2 finish in the DPC SEA Season 2 Upper Division. The crew earned themselves a minimum of 300 much-needed DPC Points, as well as $28,000, or around P 1.3 million, in prize money.

It was a close early game in the decider as Fnatic found picks after picks in TNC’s jungle while TNC still managed to trade after each gank. But Gabbi’s fed carry Ursa Warrior and crucial blackholes from Bok’s Enigma forced a 35-minute GG from Fnatic’s Pinoy captain Djardel “Dj” Mampusti. Gabbi would end the game with a 12/2/10 KDA, while Tims almost had a 100% kill participation on his roaming Mirana with a 4/2/21 KDA.

In Game 1, TNC Predator looked poised for a quick win, leading by as much as 10k in the 27-minute mark and were knocking on tier threes. But great base defenses from Fnatic saw TNC lose three heroes to Fnatic's zero. Another team fight at the 29-minute mark saw Fnatic take down four of TNC’s heroes to gain the gold lead.

Fnatic would go on to win every team fight after that, including a team wipe in the 48-minute mark to eventually take the game.

Game Two was a closer affair as both teams traded blows. Fnatic looked poised to cut TNC’s momentum with their crazy Storm Spirit Aegis steal at 18:37 in. However, TNC would answer with their own in the 30-minute mark with Armel’s Puck stealing the Roshan kill and Aegis right in front of Fnatic’s carry Terrorblade.

They would repeat at 44 minutes as both Armel and Gabbi jumped in the pit to take the Roshan kill and Aegis before taking down the rest of Fnatic’s team. TNC Predator would carry their momentum for a 47-min win. Armel’s Puck would end the game with a 10/2/16 KDA.

TNC must now wait whether T1 can beat fellow all-Pinoy team OB. Neon today in the final series of the season.

If T1 wins, they face TNC for a tie-breaker for the top spot and a direct upper bracket slot for the upcoming major. However, if OB. Neon wins, they will force a four-way tie with Fnatic, T1, and Execration for the last two major slots.

