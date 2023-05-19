TikTok launches reality show for aspiring MLBB pro players in the Philippines

TIKTOK, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, is bringing to the country its first gaming competition with a unique reality show concept, The Greatest Gamer Philippines.

Housing 10 selected players in a villa for three weeks, the program will give contestants the opportunity to compete in various real-world & gaming challenges, showcasing what it takes to be a professional gamer.

After its successful pilot in Indonesia in 2021 and mobile gaming's rapid growth in the Philippines, TikTok along with partners Smart, Smart Omega, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), as well as support from Grab and Samsung, team up to search for 'The Greatest Gamer' in the country.

Aside from gaining awesome experiences with today’s top content creators, The Greatest Gamer winner will take home a cash prize worth P250,000 and a contract with Smart Omega that gives them a chance to suit up and be part of their MLBB roster.

Joining The Greatest Gamer Philippines

Aspiring professional Esports gamers can submit their audition videos from May 24 to June 14, 2023, on TikTok.

Pinoy gamers interested in going professional and joining The Greatest Gamer Philippines must follow @thegreatestgamer and @smartcommunications on TikTok and create audition video content by introducing themselves and showcasing their MLBB skills, using the official audition filter and hashtag #TheGreatestGamerPH, and tagging the official @thegreatestgamer and @smartcommunications TikTok accounts.

Fans can look forward to watching The Greatest Gamer Philippines and rooting for their favorite player soon. For more information on The Greatest Gamer Philippines, visit https://www.tiktok.com/@thegreatestgamer.

