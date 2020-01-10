Tier One Entertainment holds first IRL Awards Night

ABOUT fifty Filipino gamers, streamers, shoutcasters, and vloggers were awarded in the IRL Awards Night — the first of its kind in the Philippines, presented by Tier One Entertainment, the country’s largest esports talent pool.

Attended by the country’s most popular personalities in the gaming industry, Tryke Gutierrez, Tier One’s CEO, shared that the event’s sole purpose is to boost the reputation of gamers in the country.

“’Yung mga event na ganito, makakatulong ‘to para maipakita sa lahat na ‘yung mga tao sa gaming ay kaya din makipagsabayan sa ibang industriya,” he said in an interview with SPIN Life.

Gutierrez also announced the company’s partnership with Secretlab, an award-winning Singaporean gaming chair manufacturing company, who made the iconic Game of Thrones edition gaming chair.