TI10 prize pool at $10M on third day of Dota 2 Battle Pass

The total pot money for The International (TI) 10 continued to snowball, surpassing the 10,000,000 dollar-mark 72 hours after the release of the Battle Pass.

According to Forbes, the funding system for the delayed Dota 2 Championship hit the milestone "almost a full 24 hours" faster than TI9, and is expected to break last year's record $34,330,068 prize pool.

As of writing, the amount is already at $10,577,917 (or around PHP 535.5 thousand).

Professional gamers and casual players have been holed up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in everyone availing the tournament pass "at record levels." It also helped that the features bundle is offering a variety of tasty in-game treats like guilds and arcana items.

"You'll be able to create Guilds and undertake group assignments; face a new daily dose of competitive Dota in the Battle Gauntlet; and eliminate specific enemy heroes for special Bounty Killing bonuses," part of the official release read.

"With prizes awaiting you on the rewards line like a custom terrain; two hero-bending Pudge and Anti-Mage Personas; three new Arcana items for Wraith King, Queen of Pain, and Windranger; and so much more, the most-anticipated season in Dota has now begun."

The Battle Pass funding usually closes during the last day of the annual esports tournament, but with TI10 up in the air, who knows?

If you think about it, a $50M prize pool doesn't seem far-fetched.

For more info, head to the full Battle Pass website by clicking here.