T1 decimates Alliance to secure Top 8, Abed and EG exit TI

SOUTHEAST Asian Dota 2 squad T1 continues their The International 10 journey after sweeping European squad Alliance 2-0 in the lower bracket.

With the win, T1 has secured top 8, assured of at least $1,000,500, or more than P50 million.

T1 showcased a slightly faster-paced gameplay, winning early game engages in Game 1 to snowball themselves to a quick 37-minute win. Pinoy midlaner Karl “Karl” Baldovino end the game with a 13/3/7 KDA, while Thai carry 23Savage was one-shotting the EU squad’s supports on hits carry Wraith King. He ended Game 1 with a 13/1/8 KDA.

Game 2 was an all Karl show as he handily wiped Alliance’s backline with his Ember Spirit. He finished the game with an 18/2/18 KDA.

In other TI10 news, EG ends world campaign

Meanwhile, fellow Pinoy midlaner Abed “Abed” Yusop bids his TI run goodbye as EG gave up the reserve sweep to Chinese squad Vici Gaming (1-2).

The North American squad looked dominant in Game 1, forcing a quick 22-minute GG call from the Chinese side.

Game 2 was a pure slugfest from both sides, with the gold lead constantly changing from one side to another. It was a pick-off against EG’s carry Razor, who had no buyback, in the 56-minute mark that gave the game to Vici as EG called GG 57 minutes in.

The decider was almost a repeat of Game 1 as EG found some great early game pick-offs with their Storm Spirit and Skywrath Mage combo. But it was a failed high ground push that swung the game’s momentum back to Vici. EG was wiped trying to break the Chinese’s top lane barrack 23 minutes in, and from there, the Chinese squad remained on top as they kited the carry Troll around in team fights.

Once again it was a pick-off of EG’s carry (with insufficient gold for a buyback) that gave Vici enough time to destroy tier four towers and even the ancient at the 37-minute mark.

Abed and EG would leave the tournament in 9th-12th place, earning themselves $800,400 or more than P40 million.

As for T1, they will be once again fending off elimination, this time against Vici, in their next match tomorrow, October 15.

