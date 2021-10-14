Tough day for SEA Dota: Fnatic bows out of TI10, T1 kicked to lower bracket

IT WAS a tough day for Southeast Asian Dota 2 squads in The International, as they took losses against their respective opponents, with one bowing out of the $40 million tournament.

TI10 news: T1 and Fnatic update

T1, lead by Pinoy captain Carlos “Kuku” Palad, saw themselves falling down to the lower bracket of The International after losing, 2-1, against Chinese squad PSG.LGD.

T1 managed to even out the series with a strong 54-minute Game 2. Thai carry Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon was a siege boss on his carry Medusa, ending the game 9/3/8. Meanwhile, some great RP engages from Kuku’s Magnus controlled PSG’s carry Terrorblade, while Pinoy midlaner Karl “Karl” Baldovino’s Doom found crucial ults against PSG’s heroes, rendering them useless in the late game team fights.

But it PSG.LGD who found their footing in the decider, with midlaner NothingToSay finding an early triple kill on his Ember Spirit to give momentum to PSG. He would end the game with an 11/0/15 KDA, while teammate Ame finished 9/2/11 on the carry Ursa. Faithbian’s offlane Magnus also made some great RP engages against T1 to end the game 6/1/11.

With the loss, T1 must now fight for their tournament lives in the lower bracket. They face Alliance today, 3 p.m., Manila time.

Meanwhile, fellow Southeast Asian squad Fnatic had to bid the tournament goodbye after being swept by CIS team Team Spirit in the lower bracket.

Fnatic, with Pinoy veterans Djardel “Dj” Mampusti and Marc Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto, failed to match Team Spirit's fast-paced gameplay.

Game 1 saw Fnatic grabbing some comfort heroes with the Storm Spirit, Nature’s Prophet, and Tidehunter, but ended up giving Team Spirit their lethal Mars pick and Luna carry with an IO buffing them up.

It was an even affair in the early game, with both squads splitting the map to allow their cores to farms. But it was Team Spirit’s map control and crucial vision placements which tilted the game back to their favor, enabling their heroes to get pick-offs and farm more efficiently.

A 23-minute Aegis high-ground push broke Fnatic’s back, calling GG after feeding off six kills straight.

Game 2 saw Fnatic grab Raven’s carry Luna, while Team Spirit brought out their Kunkka pocket pick. Team Spirit outclassed Fnatic in the faceoff, finishing the game with 32 kills against the SEA squad’s 7 with a 40k gold lead before breaking the Ancient at the 37-minute mark.

Fnatic would finish the tournament in 9th-12th place, earning themselves $800,400 or more than P40 million.

