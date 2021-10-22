This EAC player wants to be a two-sport athlete in basketball and esports

NOT all basketball varsity players can succeed and make it to the pro ranks.

It's a tough reality that these ballers fully understand as they try to maximize their time representing their collegiate schools.

That's why this early, a few have tried to explore their options as they try to broaden their reach beyond the hardcourt — with some trying to look at making a name for themselves in the burgeoning esports world.

Emilio Aguinaldo College player Kyle Carlos is one, starting with his own stream Puppet and proudly competing for the pride of his school in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE).

"Aside from basketball, gusto ko talagang maging Esports player,” said the guard who placed in the final four of the 1v1 tournament and is expected to lead EAC in the upcoming 5-on-5 MLBB Varsity Cup (MVC) set this November. "Mahal ko yung esports. Personally, second choice ko siya next to basketball."

How Kyle Carlos got into Mobile Legends

The Carlos-powered EAC is expected to be one of the contenders for the first-of-its-kind esports league which is streamed on CALM Network with Alaxan FR, Bio-Agrownica, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, Tagaytay Pura Vida Resort and Hotel, and SMDC Malls serving as sponsors.

EAC will battle teams from nine other schools in the world of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

There, he will link up with his fellow Generals namely Jomar Amador, Ralph Robin, Adrian De Guzman and Christian Cabuhat as they aim to be the first crew to lift that coveted Varsity Cup.

For Carlos, the competitiveness of playing in esports isn't really that much different when it comes to basketball noting that for one to succeed, one must also have the dedication to be great.

"Kung anong kailangan sa basketball, ganoon din sa esports. Kailangang mag-practice, kailangan magpalakas, kailangan magpakundisyon. I-translate mo lang sa online games,” he said.

"Dati pa lang kada after basketball practice, nag-e-ML na kami ng mga teammates ko. ‘Yung ganoong background, madadala namin ngayon sa totoong Esports competition. Di naman kailangang manalo basta magkasama-sama lang kami at mai-represent namin yung mga school namin."

That's why this early, Carlos is also looking to continue representing his alma mater as he wants to be part of the official EAC esports team when the CCE rolls out its regular season-by-season calendar featuring enrolled gaming aspirants in their respective schools.

"Kahit ano mang sports, practice ang sikreto. Ngayon, kung gusto mo makapasok naman sa esports varsity team ng mga school nyo lalo’t may CCE na. Ganun din ang kailangang gawin," he said.

