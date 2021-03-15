'Most comfortable chair by far': Thirdy gets 1 of 200 Quiccs x Secretlab gaming chair

HE’S NOT a gamer, he admits, but even Thirdy Ravena knows the value of a good chair.

The San-En NeoPhoenix star went on Instagram to post about the Secretlab x Quiccs gaming chair, a limited edition piece of furniture produced in collaboration with the famous Filipino street artist.

“Ain’t no gamer, but I sure can appreciate the quality and comfort that this chair brings...the most comfortable chair I’ve ever sat on by far!” he enthused.

The Japanese B.League official account responded to his post, saying, “Nice[!]”

Only 200 pieces of this chair will be released today. According to brand representatives of Secretlab, it’s available only for fans in the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines; but of course, Ravena (who is currently based in Japan) was lucky enough to have one shipped to him.

Get one, and you’ll also score a huge MEGATEQ vinyl figure to go with your gaming setup. It’s based on Quiccs’ signature TEQ63 robot figure. So you’re not just getting a nifty gaming chair, you’re also getting your own piece of art.

The Secretlab x Quiccs gaming chair retails for P35,990 for the Omega variant, and P37,990 for the larger Titan variant. Check it out on Secretlab’s official page on Lazada.

Reviewing it for Business Insider, Simon Hill wrote of the Secretlab Titan, “Weighing up the design, the aesthetic, the adjustability, the comfort, and the price, I think this is the best gaming chair for most people.”

