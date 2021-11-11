In Mineski Masters, teams face off in PUBGM, Dota 2 for P1.5M prize pool

AFTER two months of intense competitions, 20 of the toughest teams are left standing to prove their mettle in the upcoming Mineski Masters Playoffs, which will pit the best of the best in the popular battle royale online games, PUBG Mobile and MOBA PC game, Dota 2.

The playoffs for PUBG Mobile, which will be on Nov. 13-14, and Nov. 25-28 for Dota 2, is a culmination of Mineski Philippines’ tournament dubbed “Battle of the Ages: Forging New Realms,” which aims to give gamers and esports fans alike the most innovative online experience amid the pandemic.

“Pre-pandemic esports events attracted roaring crowds and thousands of fans in support of their favorite teams and players. While we look forward to physical events making a comeback, we wanted to display the agility of esports in catering to a rapidly growing digital viewer base," said Mark Navarro, country manager of Mineski Philippines.

He continued: "Creating the Mineski Masters was a unique opportunity for us to continue engaging with the gaming community in the comfort of their own homes, as well as exhibit the innovations we have made in the past two years in esports broadcast and event organizing."

Sixteens to battle it out in Mineski Masters PUBGM playoffs

From 128 teams competing in the national PUBGM tournament, only 16 will battle it out in the playoffs for the coveted title of battleground “True Master” that comes with a prize pool of P500,000. The event, which will be live broadcasted. is co-presented by telecommunications firm Converge and sponsored by OPPO.

The much-anticipated opening ceremony this November 14 will certainly channel the excitement, action, and spirit of offline events online. Singer and rapper Awi Columna will treat esports fans and viewers with a debut performance of an original song titled “Lakad Matatag.” There will also be a halftime variety show with exclusive giveaways awaiting the viewers.

Mineski Masters Playoffs will also feature the Dota 2 regional invitational tournament, sponsored by Lucky Me! Pancit Canton, where four Filipino wild card teams will face off with four invited pro teams from the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia for a prize pool of P1 million.

Four international teams have already committed to take part in this round and will be revealed in the coming days. The teams are expected to field a different roster for this competition.

“The digitalization of the grandeur in live esports events is a rewarding experience as this provides a platform for gamers to connect during the pandemic. We also aim to elevate Filipinos who have the talent and skills in professional play to be at par with the world’s best players. Now, we are excited to make esports history with Mineski Masters,” added Navarro.

