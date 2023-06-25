The rematch is set as Shehyee vs. Sinio will happen in Mobile Legends

IT WAS BACK in 2017 when the FlipTop rap battle between Christopher John "Shehyee" Rosales Ongkiko and Sinio "Sinio" Cagasan became one of the trending topics in social media given the 'in your face' burn that Sinio delivered not only to Shehyee but also to his girlfriend Ann B. Mateo.

It was a classic to the point where the FlipTop community branded it as the best rap battle in history, as they witnessed Sinio in his peak prowess with a 5-0 masterclass over his rival. His victory came at a cost as Ann Mateo's mother threatened Sinio with a lawsuit.

Given the overly foul and controversial bars from both FlipTop icons, fans were hoping for a rematch, which will finally happen.

Only this time, it will occur in the Land of Dawn as both Shehyee and Sinio will clash in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

BLCK.Shehyee vs. ECHO.Sinio

On July 1 and July 8, an MLBB showmatch and potential rap battle will happen between these two icons and both will also be paired with an MPL team.

Shehyee will join the Codebreakers, which could forge a mouthwatering alliance between him and the V33Wise tandem of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario.

Meanwhile Sinio will tag alongside ECHO PH, where fans can witness him and Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno deliver the mic drop bars.

To add to the excitement is the upcoming new patch, filled with a unique set of twists and turns that both teams could experiment on.

Given the history of these two individuals, will Ann Mateo make a cameo appearance? Let's just wait and see.