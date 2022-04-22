WATCH: Dissecting the strategy of every team in the MPL-PH playoffs

THE REGULAR season has revealed some of the team's signature plays and tactics and teams could further enhance or utilize them due to the pressure-inducing situation of the playoffs.
But some teams might spend the long break and develop new strategies to surprise their foes. Will we see something new as the MPL-PH postseason kicks off?
WATCH: The MPL-PH S9 Playoffs Report
