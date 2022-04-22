Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Apr 22
    Esports

    WATCH: Dissecting the strategy of every team in the MPL-PH playoffs

    by Carlos Pineda
    2 hours ago
    undefined

    THE REGULAR season has revealed some of the team's signature plays and tactics and teams could further enhance or utilize them due to the pressure-inducing situation of the playoffs.

    But some teams might spend the long break and develop new strategies to surprise their foes. Will we see something new as the MPL-PH postseason kicks off?

    WATCH: The MPL-PH S9 Playoffs Report

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again