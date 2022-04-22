WATCH: Dissecting the strategy of every team in the MPL-PH playoffs

THE REGULAR season has revealed some of the team's signature plays and tactics and teams could further enhance or utilize them due to the pressure-inducing situation of the playoffs.

But some teams might spend the long break and develop new strategies to surprise their foes. Will we see something new as the MPL-PH postseason kicks off?

WATCH: The MPL-PH S9 Playoffs Report

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.