Legends of Runeterra: A Curious Journey drops today, brings new champions

A NEW expansion for digital card game Legends of Runeterra called A Curious Journey releases today in the Philippines. The expansion brings with it new champions, spells, as well as new keywords. This new expansion concludes the story of Ava, Teemo’s little yordle scout, alongside the Beyond the Bandlewood card set.

Take a look at the new champions in this new expansion. Joining the champions are a slew of multiple cards that will surely shake up the meta and is a fun end for the Beyond the Bandlewood set in Legends of Runeterra.

Meet the new Champions in Legends of Runeterra

Galio





The stone colossus Galio is dormant no more in the world of Legends of Runeterra. The guardian of Demacia comes with a new keyword, Formidable. Formidable lets the card attack with its health instead of its attack. With Galio’s beefy health pool, he’ll prove that a good defense is the best offense.

Udyr





From the frozen north of the Freljord comes a new champion in Udyr. The feral shaman brings with him the power of four animal spirits that allow him flexible play on the battlefield. Buff him or your other units and overwhelm your opponents with raw bestial power.

Yuumi





Yuumi, the magical cat of Bandle City, comes to Legends of Runeterra with a lot of tricks up her sleeve. She comes with a new keyword, Attach, which allows her to buff allies while staying safe on the battlefield. She looks to be a promising support to the other hard hitting champions of the game.

Gnar





While Gnar may look like a harmless and adorable yordle, he brings with him a lot of his mischief in Legends of Runeterra. With good early tempo and a big transformation after he levels up, Gnar can make any deck cuter and deadlier.

The popular digital card game by Riot that's based on League of Legends continues to thrive since its release in 2019. It usually takes two to three months per expansion, so it would be curious to see what’s in store for the future of Legends of Runeterra.

