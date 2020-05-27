Dota 2 prize pool now at $8 million, a day after Battle Pass release

It seems like the "new normal" is doing The International (TI) some good — at least in terms of pot money.

A mere 24 hours following the launch of the TI10 Battle Pass, the prize pool for the arguably the biggest Dota 2 Championship, albeit postponed, is already at a staggering $8,436,154 as of writing.

Yes, you read that right: $8.4 million, or around P424 million.

With the virus lockdowns forcing people to stay at home and a portion (25%) of all features bundle sales going to the purse of the annual esports tournament, it wasn't surprising to see the prize pool — in Dota 2 parlance — "snowball" into what is already more than a fourth of last year's ($34.5M).

Valve pushed through with its plans of releasing the Battle Pass earlier on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) to much fanfare. This, despite the developers declaring that the 10th staging of The International will be likely delayed until 2021. They said, "(We) will announce new dates when we can be confident in our ability to deliver a safe and uncompromised tournament for the players and fans."

Part of the official release for the tournament pass read:

"You'll be able to create Guilds and undertake group assignments; face a new daily dose of competitive Dota in the Battle Gauntlet; and eliminate specific enemy heroes for special Bounty Killing bonuses. With prizes awaiting you on the rewards line like a custom terrain; two hero-bending Pudge and Anti-Mage Personas; three new Arcana items for Wraith King, Queen of Pain, and Windranger; and so much more, the most-anticipated season in Dota has now begun."

For more info, head to the full Battle Pass website by clicking here.

