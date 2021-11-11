Valve sneakily announces format changes for upcoming DPC season

WITH just weeks before the rumored start of the new DPC season, Valve has quietly updated its DPC format, paving the way for the new DOTA 2 Pro Circuit Season and The International 11.

Three Majors for 2022

The update, sneakily placed in the FAQ of the Dota 2 Esports page, noted that the new season will now be comprised of three different Tours (previously known as seasons) with a Major at the end of each.

The major change for this DPC season is the new DPC Point distribution per tour and major.

For the upcoming season, Tours will award DPC points in increasing increments.

The Regional League will award 690 Points for the first tour while the Major will have 1900 DPC points at stake. The second tour will award 920 DPC Points, while the Major will have 2700 points.

But teams will definitely look out for tour number three, which has 1150 points at stake at the regional level and 3500 points for the season's last major.

The upper and Lower division will still be carried over for the upcoming season, with the top two to four squads from the upper division qualifying to the Major. Based on the current FAQ post, our region will retain its three Major slots.

At the end of the three tours, the top 12 teams in the DPC will receive a direct invite for The International. Another 6 teams from the regional last chance qualifiers will join them. Only the teams playing in the last tour will be eligible for the last chance qualifier like the previous season.

This means there will not be an open qualifier for TI and the last chance will be qualifying for the last tour itself.

While the announcement did not reveal any dates when the tours will start, it did announce that the roster lock for the first tour will be on Nov. 21, 2021, at 11:59 am PT.

